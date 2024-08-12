Puddles Pity Party Joins Primus to Perform a Badass Cover of the Iconic Dio Song ‘Holy Diver’

While performing at a waterfront gala event in Big Flats, New York, velvet-voiced clown Puddles Pity Party joined the incredibly talented band Primus to perform a badass cover of the iconic Dio song “Holy Diver”. This incredible version paid remarkable tribute to the late Ronnie James Dio, despite the fact that P3 needed some help with the lyrics.

Sorry bout the phone bit, y’all. I didn’t have much time to prepare on this. Lots of vocal cues in this tune and I didn’t want to leave the guys hangin’. Also, if I messed up the lyrics, I’d never hear the end of it.