Puddles Pity Party Performs a Mashup Cover of ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ and ‘Pinball Wizard’

Puddles Pity Party performs a mashup cover of the classic Johnny Cash song, “Folsom Prison Blues,” and “Pinball Wizard” by The Who. Here are the original songs.
Advertisements
by Justin Page at on
Puddles Pity Party performs a mashup cover of the classic Johnny Cash song, “Folsom Prison Blues,” and “Pinball Wizard” by The Who. Here are the original songs.
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.