Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Puddles Pity Party Performs a Mashup Cover of ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ and ‘Pinball Wizard’

by at on

Puddles Pity Party performs a mashup cover of the classic Johnny Cash song, “Folsom Prison Blues,” and “Pinball Wizard” by The Who. Here are the original songs.

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.