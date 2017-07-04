Laughing Squid

Puddles Pity Party Sings an Emotionally Rhapsodic Cover of David Bowie’s ‘Life on Mars’

As part of his ongoing P3 request series, the incredible Puddles Pity Party performed a beautifully rhapsodic cover of the anthemic David Bowie song “Life on Mars“. Giving it his emotional best, the normally calm velvet-voiced clown visibly needed to catch his breath a couple of times at the end of the song.

So many requests for this tune, I couldn’t resist. David Bowie is near and dear to me and I gave it my all. Dang near teleported a few times.


