Puddles Pity Party Sings an Emotionally Rhapsodic Cover of David Bowie’s ‘Life on Mars’

As part of his ongoing P3 request series, the incredible Puddles Pity Party performed a beautifully rhapsodic cover of the anthemic David Bowie song “Life on Mars“. Giving it his emotional best, the normally calm velvet-voiced clown visibly needed to catch his breath a couple of times at the end of the song.
So many requests for this tune, I couldn’t resist. David Bowie is near and dear to me and I gave it my all. Dang near teleported a few times.
The P³ Request Hotline has spoken! @DavidBowieReal's "Life On Mars". https://t.co/9zU1LJypSo #agt #davidbowie #cry #onion pic.twitter.com/B8nM9tI5XY
— Puddles Pity Party (@PuddlesPityP) June 30, 2017