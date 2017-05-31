Puddles Pity Party Stuns the America’s Got Talent Audience With a Gorgeous Cover of Sia’s ‘Chandelier’

When our beloved Puddles Pity Party appeared on the national stage of America’s Got Talent, the panel of judges and the audience surrounding them looked a bit skeptical, seemingly wondering what this very tall, very sad clown who didn’t speak could offer to them. Once the music started and Puddles began to sing a gorgeous cover of the Sia song “Chandelier“, they couldn’t help but be stunned by the clown’s rich, golden voice. Puddles received a resounding standing ovation for his performance, including the famously critical Simon Cowell and made it to the next round. While the audience may have been surprised, we already knew that Puddles Pity Party got talent.

The performance got a bit of attention online as well

RT if @PuddlesPityP making it through to the next round has turned your frown upside down. #AGTPremiere pic.twitter.com/2cnWLdLxNC — America's Got Talent (@AGT) May 31, 2017

@PuddlesPityP I'm really afraid of clowns, but when I heard you sing I started to like you. #AGTPremiere — Aljonae Nelson (@philly1gleek) May 31, 2017

guys, guys, guys, I am NOT secretly @PuddlesPityP, we can finally put this to rest! #AGTPremiere — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) May 31, 2017