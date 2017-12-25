Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How Psychedelic Mushrooms From Shamanistic Rituals Evolved Into Modern Santa Claus Mythology

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Psychedelic Reindeer

In the truly fascinating short film “Santa Is a Psychedelic Mushroom“, with animation by James Bascara and Ben Silberstein, filmmaker Matthew Salton for The New York Times dug deep into a valided theory positing that psychedelic mushrooms that were used in ancient shamanistic rituals of Lapland tribes can explain much of the modern mythology that surrounds Christmas, particularly the idea of Santa Claus and his flying reindeer.

As it turns out, the shamanic rituals of the Sami people of Lapland, a region in northern Finland known for its wintry climate and conifer forests, bear an uncanny semblance to the familiar narratives of Santa and Christmas that we have come to know.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Loading...


Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy