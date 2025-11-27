Box Head Illustrator Manually Responds to Written Prompts With Corresponding Drawings

In the short video “Prompt Brush 1.0”, artist Pablo Delcan gently poked fun at the impersonality of AI-generated art through a poignant tale about a box head illustrator who manually responds to written prompts that are sent to him through a thermal receipt printer with corresponding drawings.

The First Non-A.I. Generative Art Model

Delcan also has a book of the same name featuring illustrations of the prompts submitted for this project.

Unlike AI tools that automatically generate art based on text prompts, Prompt-Brush 1.0 celebrates the creativity and sensibility of the artist’s work. Pablo Delcan invited the public to submit prompts, which he then manually interpreted and translated into images.

via swissmiss

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



Recent Posts