Box Head Illustrator Manually Responds to Written Prompts With Corresponding Drawings

In the short video “Prompt Brush 1.0”, artist Pablo Delcan gently poked fun at the impersonality of AI-generated art through a poignant tale about a box head illustrator who manually responds to written prompts that are sent to him through a thermal receipt printer with corresponding drawings.

The First Non-A.I. Generative Art Model

Delcan also has a book of the same name featuring illustrations of the prompts submitted for this project.

Unlike AI tools that automatically generate art based on text prompts, Prompt-Brush 1.0 celebrates the creativity and sensibility of the artist’s work. Pablo Delcan invited the public to submit prompts, which he then manually interpreted and translated into images.

