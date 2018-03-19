How the Altruistic Practice of Promoting the Well-Being of Others Positively Benefits One’s Own Life

In a highly prescient episode of their incredibly insightful animated series, the ever-philosophical design house Kurzgesagt makes a very good case for engaging in the unintuitive practice of egotistic altruism. This oddly unselfishly selfish practice essentially states that doing good and promoting the well-being of others is a positive sum game that can substantially improve one’s own life.
It’s good for you if people in obscure parts of countries you’ve never heard of are prospering. There is a genuine selfish argument for making the world a better place. …This is because of the nature of innovation. It is fundamentally driven by supply and demand. The supply increases when more people have the freedom and education to contribute.