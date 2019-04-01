The Profound Effect Transgender Artists Have on Music

Music essayist Noah LeFevre of Polyphonic takes a look at the wonderful history of transgender artists in popular music. He notes the profound effect they’ve had over the years, the courage it took to perform in the earlier years and the fluidity of gender roles in rock. He also takes a look at transgender artists of the current day.

In the modern day, trans people have more of a voice than ever and this is reflected in the music scene. Across all of music we have artists challenging the traditional notions of gender and identity in their music.