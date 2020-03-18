Missouri Professor Sings About Virtually Teaching Students to the Tune of Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’

Dr. Michael Bruening at the Missouri University of Science and Technology put together a very clever parody of the iconic Gloria Gaynor song “I Will Survive” (previously). The lyrics describe Bruening’s own learning curve around teaching his students through virtual means due to infection-avoiding self-quarantine.

And so I’m back

The students are gone

As all my colleagues try to

figure how they’re gonna get along

I should have kept up with the tech,

not skipped that class on course design

if I’d have known for just one second

I’d be teaching all-online …

Oh, no, not I

I will survive

Oh, as long as I know how to Zoom

I know I’ll be alive

Oh my students still will learn

and my paychecks I will earn

and I’ll survive

I will survive!