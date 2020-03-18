Missouri Professor Sings About Virtually Teaching Students to the Tune of Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’

Dr. Michael Bruening at the Missouri University of Science and Technology put together a very clever parody of the iconic Gloria Gaynor song “I Will Survive” (previously). The lyrics describe Bruening’s own learning curve around teaching his students through virtual means due to infection-avoiding self-quarantine.
And so I’m back
The students are gone
As all my colleagues try to
figure how they’re gonna get along
I should have kept up with the tech,
not skipped that class on course design
if I’d have known for just one second
I’d be teaching all-online …
Oh, no, not I
I will survive
Oh, as long as I know how to Zoom
I know I’ll be alive
Oh my students still will learn
and my paychecks I will earn
and I’ll survive
I will survive!