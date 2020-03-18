Laughing Squid

Missouri Professor Sings About Virtually Teaching Students to the Tune of Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’

Dr. Michael Bruening at the Missouri University of Science and Technology put together a very clever parody of the iconic Gloria Gaynor song “I Will Survive” (previously). The lyrics describe Bruening’s own learning curve around teaching his students through virtual means due to infection-avoiding self-quarantine.

And so I’m back
The students are gone
As all my colleagues try to
figure how they’re gonna get along
I should have kept up with the tech,
not skipped that class on course design
if I’d have known for just one second
I’d be teaching all-online …
Oh, no, not I
I will survive
Oh, as long as I know how to Zoom
I know I’ll be alive
Oh my students still will learn
and my paychecks I will earn
and I’ll survive
I will survive!


