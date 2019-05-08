An Amusing Animation Showing What Procrastinators Do When They Put Off What They Should Be Doing

Freelance illustrator Nas Alhusain has created a really amusing and honest animation that reveals what different procrastinators do when they put off that thing that they really should be doing. The different categories of procrastinators include the perfectionist, the cleaner, the foodie, the napper and the five minute liar.

Alhusain was inspired by his own experience of putting things off.

Last year I had one task to do, somehow I got caught up doing other stuff, and that one task never got done.

via Vimeo Staff Picks