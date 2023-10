A Helpful Visualization for Processing Grief After Tragedy



Mindfulness teacher Dora Kamau of Headspace offers constructive advice, along with a helpful visualization, for processing grief after tragedy. She explains that the body will act involuntarily, going into shock or the need to flee and that self-compassion is the best way to move forward.

In this calming visualization, Headspace Meditation and Mindfulness Teacher Dora Kamau teaches us that grief is non-linear and how to practice self-compassion throughout each phase of grief.

via The Kid Should See This