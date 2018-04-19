A Poignant Video of Prince Rehearsing ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ at His Minnesota Studio in 1984

In recognition of the two year anniversary of the tragically unexpected death of Prince Rogers Nelson, his estate shared a previously unreleased video from the summer of 1984 that shows the musician along with The Revolution, rehearsing the song “Nothing Compares 2 U” at his Minnesota studio. The song would go on to be a monster hit for Sinead O’Connor, but seeing a truly joyful Prince practicing his signature moves with beloved band makes this version – the original version – far more powerful.

It was in this very room at Flying Cloud Drive Warehouse in Eden Prairie, Minnesota that Prince created and committed to tape one of his most beloved and iconic compositions, which six years later would become a worldwide hit for Sinead O’Connor. Prince’s original studio version of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ is presented here for the first time.