A Funny Parody About Prescription Transition Contact Lenses That Automatically Adjust to Changing Light

“Transition Contact Lenses” is an amusing parody by John Milhiser from 2016 that takes a look at what might happen if the same “light intelligence technology” that works so well in glasses were to be applied to contact lenses. According to Milhiser, more than light will change.

Directed by Ryan Moulton. Written by John Milhiser.

Evidently, Transitions contact lenses now actually exist. Here’s an eye doctor trying them out.

ACUVUE® OASYS with Transitions Light Intelligent Technology is the first-of-its-kind contact lens that seamlessly adapts to changing light, day to night.

