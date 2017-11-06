Praetoria, Neill Blomkamp’s New Sci-Fi Short Film About a Troubled Intergalactic General

District 9 and Chappie director Neill Blomkamp of Oats Studios is back to “test the waters” with Praetoria , their mysterious new sci-fi short film about a troubled General Krisch who is decked out in futuristic armor and wielding an intimidating sword. The short teaser features Krisch and his crew taking on an intergalactic mission to acquire as much gold as possible, no matter the cost.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!