Praetoria, Neill Blomkamp’s New Sci-Fi Short Film About a Troubled Intergalactic General

by at on

District 9 and Chappie director Neill Blomkamp of Oats Studios is back to “test the waters” with Praetoria, their mysterious new sci-fi short film about a troubled General Krisch who is decked out in futuristic armor and wielding an intimidating sword. The short teaser features Krisch and his crew taking on an intergalactic mission to acquire as much gold as possible, no matter the cost.

