The sketch comedy group The Kloons have created a clever commercial parody for a brilliant, but (hopefully) fictional one-of-a-kind luxury item – the Prada Body Bag. A most elegant way to make a final impression of wealth that will last forever.

Prada Body Bag – It’s the last bag you’ll ever need. What will the coroner carry YOU away in when you die? And who cares cause you’ll be DEAD.

Thanks David Klass!