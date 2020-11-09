Powell’s Books in Portland, Oregon Creates a Bespoke Unisex Fragrance That Smells Like Old Books

The legendary Powell’s Books in Portland, Oregon has created a wonderful limited-edition, unisex fragrance that has the smell of old books with hints of other earthy scents. This bespoke scent evokes a sense of timelessness and history found in the countless numbers of pages within the store. And it is perhaps similar to what visitors smell when first walking into the store.

Our limited-edition unisex fragrance, Powell’s by Powell’s, captures the scent of books with subtle hints of wood and violet. …Apply to the pulse points when seeking sensory succor or a brush with immortality.

The fragrance is available for pre-order and will be sold in-store beginning November 27, 2020.

via Boing Boing