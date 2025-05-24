A Gorgeous Timelapse of Potassium Phosphate Crystallizing Into Unique Fractals

Thomas Blanchard, an incredibly imaginative filmmaker, placed potassium phosphate into dishes and photographed the crystallizations every sixty seconds as they grew into beautiful fractals. Blanchard also assembled all these microphotographs to make a gorgeous timelapse over the course of seven months.

The work explores the visual dynamics of crystal formation, using potassium phosphate, combining scientific precision with an organic and aesthetic approach. The result reveals complex structures captured in very high resolution.

Blanchard also designed the soundtrack to match the visuals of the growing crystals.

Sound design also played a key role in this project. Each sound was carefully crafted to accompany the growth of the crystals, enhancing their movement and amplifying the visual texture for a fully immersive sensory experience