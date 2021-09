Postmodern Jukebox and Haley Reinhart Perform Sultry 1960s Cover of the Classic No Doubt Song ‘Don’t Speak’

Postmodern Jukebox (previously) teamed up with the very talented Haley Reinhart (previously) to perform a sultry, 1960s style orchestral cover of the now-classic No Doubt breakup song “Don’t Speak”. With this performance, Reinhart captured both the intense emotion of the song with her powerful voice and the essence of that glamorous bygone era with her glittering gown.

You've waited 5 years for this…we are SO excited to bring back platinum-voiced retro superstar @HaleyReinhart for her ninth PMJ collaboration: a '60s orchestral pop style remake of a classic No Doubt breakup anthem. Watch our new cover video NOW at https://t.co/L5Rvmr4uws pic.twitter.com/aoUn3iTcvV — Postmodern Jukebox (@PMJofficial) September 16, 2021