Postmodern Jukebox teamed up with the very talented Aubrey Logan to perform a very sassy cover of the classic Elton John song “Bennie and the Jets” in the now-iconic “Sinatra at the Sands” performance style.

NEW VIDEO! @aubrey_logan is back to bring some vintage Las Vegas vibes to a 'Rocketman' classic – Elton John's "Bennie And The Jets." Catch Aubrey on tour with us in Australia and New Zealand!https://t.co/LLIk2SMzVG pic.twitter.com/VuwF4KqH31

— Postmodern Jukebox (@PMJofficial) July 26, 2019