Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Intuitive Paper Poster Printed With Smart Ink That Connects to a Tiny Computer to Update the Weather

by at on

Oliver Woods and the team Typified, have created an intuitive paper poster that is printed with “smart ink”. This ink connects and responds to a tiny computer to show the weather, updating the forecast when necessary. While it’s not at all difficult to find the weather forecast on a computer or phone, Typified wants to make this one daily process a little less intrusive on a person’s time and environment.

This screen printed poster uses smart ink and a tiny internet connected computer to reflect the day’s changing weather. As the weather forecast changes, so will the ink on the paper. The icons take 5-15 minutes to fully activate and will update throughout the day as needed. …Our underlying goal is to find less intrusive, screen-free ways to express the internet and changing information. It’s also a matter of convenience, you don’t have to remember to check your phone for the forecast, as you will subconsciously see the poster as you move through your house/work place.

Typified is raising funds through Kickstarter in order to bring the Weather Poster to market.

We need your backing on this project so we can purchase our first order, certification as well as a design review, we can bring then bring the poster to market. We truly believe you will love having a Typified Weather Poster in your home.

Poster-orbit

Paper with Smart Ink

Smart Ink

Smart Ink

Typified_Poster

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP