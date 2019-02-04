An Intuitive Paper Poster Printed With Smart Ink That Connects to a Tiny Computer to Update the Weather

Oliver Woods and the team Typified, have created an intuitive paper poster that is printed with “smart ink”. This ink connects and responds to a tiny computer to show the weather, updating the forecast when necessary. While it’s not at all difficult to find the weather forecast on a computer or phone, Typified wants to make this one daily process a little less intrusive on a person’s time and environment.

This screen printed poster uses smart ink and a tiny internet connected computer to reflect the day’s changing weather. As the weather forecast changes, so will the ink on the paper. The icons take 5-15 minutes to fully activate and will update throughout the day as needed. …Our underlying goal is to find less intrusive, screen-free ways to express the internet and changing information. It’s also a matter of convenience, you don’t have to remember to check your phone for the forecast, as you will subconsciously see the poster as you move through your house/work place.

Typified is raising funds through Kickstarter in order to bring the Weather Poster to market.

We need your backing on this project so we can purchase our first order, certification as well as a design review, we can bring then bring the poster to market. We truly believe you will love having a Typified Weather Poster in your home.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips