Detailed Portraits Painted Onto Tops of Discarded Cans

In 2012, we wrote about UK street artist My Dog Sighs, who paints lovely art on crushed cans found on the street. In the seven years since the artist has become far more popular, undertaking and showing a number of incredible art pieces that range from murals to free-standing art, yet he always comes back to painting cans.

The more recent pieces feature highly detailed portraits of elegant women with big eyes, tranquil sleepy faces, a feathery owl, a grinning Yoda, and a green-eyed cat. While many of the cans now end up in galleries, there may still one or two that can be found on the street to be discovered.

My Dog Sighs’s style is characterised by the combination of melancholic and often naive portraiture with the use of found materials including abandoned food cans. After 10 years of giving his art away for free as part of the now infamous Free Art Friday project, My Dog Sighs has this year finally found himself strapped in to a well-deserved meteoric rise…”My Dog Sighs’ work forms a narrative based on a counterpointed poignancy that resonate with those that have the opportunity to find them. Moments of loss and then being found echo the materials used. Tin cans, once the receptacle of our sustenance, all too quickly rejected, thrown away, abandoned by a materialistic society keen to gorge on the new.

via My Modern Met