Incredibly Detailed Portraits That Use the Words of the Subjects to Recreate Their Likenesses

Artist Phil Vance has created “In Their Own Words“, an incredible series of portraits. Rather than employee standard brush strokes or even the delicate stipple process, however, Vance handwrites the words of his subjects to create their respective likenesses. Amongst the portraits he’s completed are The Joker as portrayed by Heath Ledger, Mark Twain, Edward Abbey, Johnny Cash, Albert Einstein and Charlie Chaplin . Prints can be purchased through Vance’s site or through his Fine Art America store.
Art is life is art. Currently obsessed with rendering my subjects in quotes.
via My Modern Met