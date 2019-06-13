An Incredible Portrait of Bill Murray Made Out of Tape

Artist Danny Scheible, the creator of Tapigami, created an incredible portrait of legendary comedian and actor Bill Murray over the course of two hundred hours and used over a mile of vinyl tape. Scheible decided upon Murray as his subject because of his wide appeal and because “Who Doesn’t Love Bill Murray”?

