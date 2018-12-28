Hand Crafted, Comfy Looking Seating Sculptures Depicting Endangered Species by Designer Porky Hefer

South African designer Porky Hefer in collaboration with Schiff Fine Art in New York and Southern Guild in Cape Town, created “Endangered” a snuggly series of hand crafted, tactile seating sculptures that depict an orangutan, a polar bear, a sloth, a blue whale, and a great white shark. Each piece is made with ecologically friendly and recycled materials. Proceeds from this series will go to benefit the The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

