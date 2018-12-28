Laughing Squid

Hand Crafted, Comfy Looking Seating Sculptures Depicting Endangered Species by Designer Porky Hefer

South African designer Porky Hefer in collaboration with Schiff Fine Art in New York and Southern Guild in Cape Town, created “Endangered” a snuggly series of hand crafted, tactile seating sculptures that depict an orangutan, a polar bear, a sloth, a blue whale, and a great white shark. Each piece is made with ecologically friendly and recycled materials. Proceeds from this series will go to benefit the The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

The sculptures, which depict an orangutan, a polar bear, a sloth, a blue whale, and a great white shark, are made of eco-friendly and recycled materials. Titled Endangered, the pods were produced using environmentally sustainable materials that have been extensively hand-worked by artisans in Cape Town. Hefer worked closely with textile artist Ronel Jordaan and craft collectives Heart Works and Mielie to translate the creatures into giant, tactile sculptures whose surfaces have been crocheted, felted, stitched and embroidered with unique embellishments.

Here’s Hefer talking about how he approaches his artwork.

