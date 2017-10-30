A Beautiful Porcelain Pattern Stormtrooper Figure

Hot Toys has created an amazing collection of figures for their for ongoing Movie Masterpiece series. Their latest Star Wars themed creation is a beautiful porcelain pattern version of a stormtrooper, which is available to purchase from Sideshow Collectibles.
This very special Star Wars collectible: a sixth scale Stormtrooper figure is inspired by the highly regarded blue-and-white porcelain motif that originated centuries ago in China!
Expertly crafted based on the classic Stormtrooper armor, this figure boldly adopts the unique blue-and-white porcelain floral patterns with an Imperial twist on the masked soldier’s helmet and armor, blasters, interchangeable hands, and a specially designed figure stand!
via The Awesomer