A Beautiful Porcelain Pattern Stormtrooper Figure

Porcelain Pattern Stormtrooper

Hot Toys has created an amazing collection of figures for their for ongoing Movie Masterpiece series. Their latest Star Wars themed creation is a beautiful porcelain pattern version of a stormtrooper, which is available to purchase from Sideshow Collectibles.

This very special Star Wars collectible: a sixth scale Stormtrooper figure is inspired by the highly regarded blue-and-white porcelain motif that originated centuries ago in China!

Expertly crafted based on the classic Stormtrooper armor, this figure boldly adopts the unique blue-and-white porcelain floral patterns with an Imperial twist on the masked soldier’s helmet and armor, blasters, interchangeable hands, and a specially designed figure stand!

Porcelain Pattern Stormtrooper

via The Awesomer


Loading...
