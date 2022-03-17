How Some Popular Songs Use Only a Single Chord

Musician David Bennett, who previously deconstructed several famous songs without a chorus, quite informatively explained how certain songs can sound good, even by only using a single chord throughout the whole song.

It is fair to assume that most songs you encounter will be making use of at least three chords, if not a lot more! But it is possible to write a song with only one chord, and, in fact, there are various styles of music that are actually quite prone to doing this.