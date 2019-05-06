Popping a Champagne Cork With a Champagne Flute

While attending a friend’s party at the Hotel d’Angleterre in Copenhagen, Denmark, champagne enthusiast Nikolaj Makar quite elegantly removed the cork from an ice cold bottle of Dom Perignon with just a soft tapping motion onto the neck with the base of his champagne flute. The cork, still in its cage, exited the bottle with a nice little “pop” and then flew away.

I always liked sabering champagne, which is where you take a saber or any other object and hit the bottleneck so hard that it cracks off. We set everything up so it looked nice and just began going at it and poof it came off, surprisingly there wasn’t really any reaction.

