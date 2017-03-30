Pop Pasta, Unique Savory Baked Donuts That Are Made Out of Spaghetti

A post shared by pop_pasta (@pop_pasta) on Dec 16, 2016 at 9:38pm PST

Pop Pasta is a Brooklyn bakery that specializes in creating truly unique donuts that are made from spaghetti. Getting their inspiration from frittata di spaghetti (spaghetti pie), a traditional Neapolitan leftover pasta dish that’s mixed with eggs and fried, these bake donuts come in several tasty flavors – Aglio e Olio Pop, Red Sauce Pop, Zucchini Pop, Carbonara Pop and Bolognese Pop, with more flavors yet to come. While they don’t have a fixed site, Pop Pasta can be regularly found at Brooklyn Makers Market and other spots around the borough.

Pop Pasta combines a popular Neapolitan dish, the spaghetti pie (frittata di spaghetti) with an American food icon, the donut. Slow food meets fast food. …This is the perfect food to bring to picnics or to the beach, and it isn’t messy like pizza! Pop Pasta is baked and you can hold it in one hand. It is perfect for lunch or for a snack, it comes in different flavors and you can eat it at room temperature or warmed up if you wish.

via Gothamist