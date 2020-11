Moscow artist Ekaterina Abanina creates adorable plush toys inspired by popular films, television shows, cartoon, and comics. Characters such as the Xenomorph from Alien, Baby Yoda, Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy, Lotso Bear from Toy Story, Mel from The Secret Life of Pets, Craig from South Park, and others are all a part of Abanina’s fuzzy menagerie.

My name is Ekaterina Abanina and I make toys.

These toys and others are available for purchase through her Abalala Etsy shop.

via Nerdist