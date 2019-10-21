Wonderful Pop Culture Novelty Oven Mitts

Sonia Melinkoff of NerdyNoveltyDesign creates wonderful oven mitts (and aprons) from fabric that features pop culture references in very cleaver ways. Included amongst her creations are the twin girls from The Shining against the iconic rug pattern from the film, Pennywise the clown from It, Super Mario Bros., Pokémon characters and even material featuring various iterations of Doctor Who.
Small biz owner who sells kitchen accessories & sometimes posts about ‘em. Comic con world traveler & cat mom. All handmade in LA, CA.
via Bonnie Burton