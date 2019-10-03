Laughing Squid

Simplistic Animal Illustrations Based on Photos

Poorly Drawn Animals is an amusing Twitter account that posts simplistic illustrations of animals based on submitted photos. Some of them are more minimalist than others, but each one has a uniquely adorable aspect to them.

