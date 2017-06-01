Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Colorfully Detailed Animal Themed Jewelry Crafted Out of Curled Strips of Polymer Clay

by at on

Designer Alisa Laryushkina of Liskaflower Jewelry creates really wonderful, colorfully detailed animal-themed earrings, necklaces and brooches. Each adorable piece is handcrafted with a unique style that uses curled strips of polymer clay with amazing results. Available pieces are available through the Liskaflower Etsy store.

I love Japanese polymer clay and at first, I’ve been creating flowers. Gradually I came up with my own style of jewelry. I curl each pattern with my hands, then many many pieces add up to a greater whole.

A post shared by Alisa?Liskaflower (@liskaflower) on

A post shared by Alisa?Liskaflower (@liskaflower) on

via Bored Panda

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.