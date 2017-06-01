Colorfully Detailed Animal Themed Jewelry Crafted Out of Curled Strips of Polymer Clay

Designer Alisa Laryushkina of Liskaflower Jewelry creates really wonderful, colorfully detailed animal-themed earrings, necklaces and brooches. Each adorable piece is handcrafted with a unique style that uses curled strips of polymer clay with amazing results. Available pieces are available through the Liskaflower Etsy store.
I love Japanese polymer clay and at first, I’ve been creating flowers. Gradually I came up with my own style of jewelry. I curl each pattern with my hands, then many many pieces add up to a greater whole.
via Bored Panda