1967 Archival Footage of British Pub Patrons Politely Refusing to Comply With a New Drunk Driving Law

Archival footage from a 1967 news show documents interviews with pub patrons who politely refuse to comply with a new law about using breathalyzer tests to catch drunk drivers that was to be implemented the next day. Several patrons quite willingly blew into the new-fangled breathalyzer, yet despite learning they were over the limit, they had no qualms about getting in their car and driving away.

A current affairs show from 1967 talks to habitual drunk drivers on the eve of the introduction of the breathalyser.

1967 Archival Footage of British Pub Patrons Politely Refusing to Comply With a New Drunk Driving Law

Recent Posts