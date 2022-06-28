1967 Archival Footage of British Pub Patrons Politely Refusing to Comply With a New Drunk Driving Law

Archival footage from a 1967 news show documents interviews with pub patrons who politely refuse to comply with a new law about using breathalyzer tests to catch drunk drivers that was to be implemented the next day. Several patrons quite willingly blew into the new-fangled breathalyzer, yet despite learning they were over the limit, they had no qualms about getting in their car and driving away.

