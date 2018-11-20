Larry the Cat Convinces Thoughtful Policeman to Open the Door to 10 Downing Street on a Rainy London Day

Larry the cat, a rescued feline who’s the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, found himself stuck outside on a cold, rainy day in London. Luckily, a thoughtful policeman was standing nearby and quite mercifully opened the door to let Larry inside the comforting warmth of 10 Downing Street. This heartwarming scene was captured live on television.

A serious point, if you’ll allow. The policeman stayed outside in the rain when I went into the warm Sometimes their duty is to assist us; sometimes it’s to save our lives. 23 police officers have been killed on duty since I came to No 10. They are missed.https://t.co/VJ1ga7Jl4X

— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 20, 2018