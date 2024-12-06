Police Officer Uses His Own Vehicle to Stop Pregnant Woman’s Runaway Car From Plunging Into Lake

A brave police officer in Marion, Illinois used his own vehicle to save a pregnant woman from plunging into a nearby lake after she lost control of her car. The woman, Jalen Macoby, was driving home at about 2:00 AM when she realized that her brakes stopped working. According to her mother Carol, Jalen was terrified.

She was scared to death. She had a whirlwind of emotions going on at the time and not really knowing what to do.

Carol immediately called 911 and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office acted immediately. The responding officer, Tyler Coffey, took decisive action, using his own vehicle to physically stop Jalen’s car and prevent it from going into the nearby lake. Luckily, Jalen had put the car into neutral, slowing it down enough so that it could be stopped, saving everyone onboard.

The Chevy Malibu, which was now in neutral, was moving straight down the roadway at 30 miles an hour as he drove past her. He positioned his car directly in front of her vehicle and waited. I’m going to hit him. Stopping Jalen’s car just in time and potentially saving her life. And the life of her unborn child with her dog in the back of the car. For them to be there at that time, that was just a complete miracle.

Sheriff Dietrich said that he was very proud of the actions that his officer took.

Had the deputy not been on scene or delayed performing this maneuver, the driver and vehicle would have likely gone into the water upon reaching the lake.

Understandably, Jalen is very shaken by the incident. We wish her and her family well.