Police Inspector in Chennai, India Wears a Coronavirus Shaped Helmet to Encourage People to Go Home

Police inspector Rajeesh Babu, a very dedicated civil servant in Chennai, India, wore a helmet shaped like the ubiquitous Coronavirus in order to help him encourage and advise people to stay at home to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from infection.

This amazing helmet was made by King Gowtham, an environmental artist who lives in Chennai who wanted to give back to his community.

