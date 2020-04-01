Police Inspector in Chennai, India Wears a Coronavirus Shaped Helmet to Encourage People to Go Home

Police inspector Rajeesh Babu, a very dedicated civil servant in Chennai, India, wore a helmet shaped like the ubiquitous Coronavirus in order to help him encourage and advise people to stay at home to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from infection.

Meet Chennai’s #Corona cop (will work on the name later).

Inspector Rajeesh BABU, wears the Corona Helmet, stops #lockdown violators and advises them on why they need to stay home.

Going an extra mile while performing his duty..?????? pic.twitter.com/ZhByDs765e

— Pramod Madhav?? (@PramodMadhav6) March 28, 2020