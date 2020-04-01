Police Inspector in Chennai, India Wears a Coronavirus Shaped Helmet to Encourage People to Go Home

Police inspector Rajeesh Babu, a very dedicated civil servant in Chennai, India, wore a helmet shaped like the ubiquitous Coronavirus in order to help him encourage and advise people to stay at home to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from infection.
Meet Chennai’s #Corona cop (will work on the name later).
Inspector Rajeesh BABU, wears the Corona Helmet, stops #lockdown violators and advises them on why they need to stay home.
Going an extra mile while performing his duty..??????
March 28, 2020
This amazing helmet was made by King Gowtham, an environmental artist who lives in Chennai who wanted to give back to his community.
Created corona helmet creative for v1 villivakkam police station to create awareness to public in chennai
March 27, 2020
Hi let me know if you need one… I designed it for our beloved police. ??
March 30, 2020