Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Loyal Police Dog Does Pushups Alongside His Fellow Gulf Shores Police Department Officers

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

When it came time for the on duty crew at the Gulf Shores, Alabama Police Department to do their exercises, a truly loyal K9 police dog named Nitro joined right in and performed military-style pushups right alongside his fellow officers.

K9 Nitro, Officer Cowan and Officer Hancock are getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law!

Upon seeing this adorable video, Magyar Rendőrség (Hungarian police) shared video of his K9 department working out alongside (and on top) of their officers.

via ABC News

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Laughing Squid


Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy