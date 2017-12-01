A Loyal Police Dog Does Pushups Alongside His Fellow Gulf Shores Police Department Officers

When it came time for the on duty crew at the Gulf Shores, Alabama Police Department to do their exercises, a truly loyal K9 police dog named Nitro joined right in and performed military-style pushups right alongside his fellow officers.

K9 Nitro, Officer Cowan and Officer Hancock are getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law!

Upon seeing this adorable video, Magyar Rendőrség (Hungarian police) shared video of his K9 department working out alongside (and on top) of their officers.

via ABC News