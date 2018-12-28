A Hungry Polar Bear Repeatedly Tries to Break Into the Reinforced Box Protecting BBC Wildlife Filmmaker

While filming the 2013 BBC nature series The Polar Bear Family and Me, the adventurous wildlife filmmaker Gordon Buchanan found that a very hungry and very persistent polar bear really wanted bring him home for lunch. The nosy ursine tried every trick she knew in order to try to get in to the reinforced cage holding Buchanan, using her massive paw and jaws to breech any possible opening. Luckily, the polar bear backed off when realized that she was expending far too many calories for too little a reward. While he was able to get some absolutely brilliant photos from this encounter, it was probably one of the most terrifying moments in Buchanan’s long career.

