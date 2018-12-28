Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Hungry Polar Bear Repeatedly Tries to Break Into the Reinforced Box Protecting BBC Wildlife Filmmaker

by at on

Polar Bear Gordon Buchanan

While filming the 2013 BBC nature series The Polar Bear Family and Me, the adventurous wildlife filmmaker Gordon Buchanan found that a very hungry and very persistent polar bear really wanted bring him home for lunch. The nosy ursine tried every trick she knew in order to try to get in to the reinforced cage holding Buchanan, using her massive paw and jaws to breech any possible opening. Luckily, the polar bear backed off when realized that she was expending far too many calories for too little a reward. While he was able to get some absolutely brilliant photos from this encounter, it was probably one of the most terrifying moments in Buchanan’s long career.

Gordon Buchanan comes face to face with a huge wild polar bear who is keen to get to what smells like a tasty meal.

via Casey Neistat




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/month. It includes email, free Jetpack Premium, daily backups, CDN and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP