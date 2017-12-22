An Inquisitive Young Polar Bear Completely Destroys an ‘Indestructible’ Camouflaged BBC Spy Camera

In an amusing clip from the BBC Earth documentary Polar Bear: Spy on The Ice, an inquisitive young polar bear in Svalbard, Norway investigated a camouflaged snowcam, unsure of its purpose. As polar bears do with unknown objects, the juvenile pressed down hard on the camera a number of times until the “indestructible” camera was destroyed while filming its own demise. Perhaps as the bear gets older, he’ll learn to just set the camera upright when it falls over.
This curious polar bear subjects a spy cam to rigorous testing, where it meets its demise.