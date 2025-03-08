Pokearth – A Pokémon Themed Version of the David Attenborough BBC Series ‘Planet Earth’

Animator EnlargedKai created a wonderful Pokémon-themed video series, where narrator Paul Warren describes the lives of various characters in the way Sir David Attenborough narrated the lives of animals in different regions for the legendary BBC series Planet Earth. The five-part series addresses the lives of the Doduo, Wailord, Clodsire, Magikarp, and Spheal.

Life of Pokemon – Pokearth

The series was made using Blender with models from The Models Resource.

Behind the Scenes of Pokearth