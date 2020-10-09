Boy on a Pogo Stick Adds Extra Percussion to a Jazz Trio Performing on a Brooklyn Sidewalk

I don’t know what I did to deserve world class Jazz outside my door during a fucking pandemic but I certainly appreciate every fucking second of it. Big surprise at :25 pic.twitter.com/sRprdnsCrU — Furrythug (@furrythug) October 7, 2020

While guitarist Bill Frisell, bassist Thomas Morgan and drummer Rudy Royston of the great Bill Frisell Trio were performing live, exquisite jazz next to a stoop somewhere in Brooklyn, a neighborhood boy literally hopped past on a pogo stick. The unique sound of the vehicle added a pop of “local color” to the percussion, if only for a few moments.

Frisell is known for his free “stoop concerts” all over Brooklyn. Sometimes he plays with the trio, while other times he plays with different musicians.