PodRide, A Four-Wheeled Enclosed Electric Bike That Looks Like a Small Car

The PodRide is a four-wheeled enclosed electric bike that looks like a small car. The all-weather design allows the cyclist to ride in comfort, protected from polluted air or severe winds. The PodRide is also the same height as a car, making the cycle more visible on the road. It also has storage for groceries and an attachable cart for larger items or children.

PodRide is the all weather, four wheel e-bike, that looks like a car.With PodRide you can cycle anywhere, your way.Ride in comfort, improve your health, save money, and care for the environment.

The vehicle also has an electric motor to assist with climbing hills or more challenging environments.

PodRide’s electric motor allows you to adjust the level of assist, to travel further, easier, and conquer the hills. PodRide is the most practical all weather bike around.

It is unknown how much the PodRide costs at this time, as the company is working to ensure compliance with different government regulations. You can sign up for PodRide updates.

We are still developing and prototyping the 4 wheel version of PodRide and will advise availability as we get closer to that.The 3 wheel version would likely be at minimum 12 months after the availability of the 4 wheel version. …Unfortunately the laws and classifications for a vehicle like PodRide (having 4 wheels) vary from country to country, and even within states and sometimes cities.