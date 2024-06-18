A Plushie Cicada Backpack Celebrating the Coinciding Emergence of 13 Year and 17 Year Broods in 2024

Designer Tyler Thrasher created a highly detailed plushie cicada shell backpack to celebrate the rare, once-in-a-lifetime coinciding emergence of the 17-year Brood XIII and the 13-year Brood XIX of cicadas across the midwest and southeastern United States in 2024.

To celebrate the year of the cicada, I turned one into a backpack!

The backpack, which is being sold through DFTBA, is made out of canvas and features a main compartment and two exterior pockets perfect for running around town or for stashing the shells the cicadas leave behind.

With a spacious main compartment and two exterior pockets, it keeps your essentials organized and adjustable shoulder straps ensure a comfortable fit. Commemorate this extraordinary natural event with a backpack that celebrates the beauty of these fascinating insects!