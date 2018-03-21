Austrian Musician Plays Three Flutes at the Same Time While Performing a Live Medieval Tune

Austrian musician KawauTV remarkably performed a jaunty medieval tune, playing three traditional flutes at the same time. KawauTV refers to himself as a “medieval freak” and often performs these kinds of songs with different instruments from that time. And yes, he does do birthday parties and weddings, depending on the location.

Because of the question: Yes, I do birthday parties, weddings, and even funerals, and what ever reason the people want me to play – I will play gigs all over the world, but have to start the journey to the gig from a place near Vienna, Austria. ? https://t.co/x5vmoUnLlI

— KawauTV (@KawauTV) March 20, 2018