Musician Arturo Sandoval Plays Six Octaves on Trumpet During ‘A Night in Tunisia’ With the US Air Force Band

While performing with The United States Air Force Band, jazz great Arturo Sandoval played six remarkable octaves on his trumpet during the Dizzy Gillespie song “A Night in Tunisia”. Keeping pace with Sandoval on trumpet was then Chief Master Sergeant Tim Leahy. This performance took place during the “America’s Veterans: A Musical Tribute” in 2011 at The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda, Maryland.

Here’s an earlier version of Sandoval performing the same song in 1985.

