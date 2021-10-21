Playing The Ramones Using Upstroke Guitar Strums

Musician Bioxy wanted to see what the guitar and bass parts of “Blitzkrieg Bop” by The Ramones. would sound like if he played them using only upstroke strums. This type of strum, which is prevalent in reggae and ska, doesn’t quite fit with the heavy chords of the famous punk-driven song.

I’ve previously compared all downstrokes strumming with up/downstroke in a punk style but this time I thought I would try all upstrokes. I wouldn’t recommend it. Unless you’re playing ska or reggae or something like that.

Here’s the comparison to which he refers.

