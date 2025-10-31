Man Plays His Orange Cat Like Bagpipes in Synch With the Scottish Music Playing in the Background

As part of the adorable trend, photographer Yoon-ha Noh pretended to play his orange tabby cat Tito like a set of bagpipes, while the sound of distinctly traditional Scottish music played in the background.

Playing my bagpipes

Tito is a former street cat from Korea who now lives a very comfortable life in Seattle with his devoted human.

A former street cat from Korea, now happily living with its human in USA ?

Other Cats Played Like Bagpipes