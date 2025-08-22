Young Musician Plays Banjo for the Music Appreciating Chicken Sitting on His Shoulder

Aiden J., a 13 year old award-winning banjo virtuoso who lives in Wisconsin, loves to play for the chickens in his yard. He calls this “Pickin’ with a Chicken” and finds that the birds respond positively to the music. In fact, his beloved elder chicken Grace perks up when he asks her if she wants to hear a tune. When Grace was young, she’d hop up onto Aidan’s shoulder as he played.

Chickens love music. She’s very comfortable sitting up there. Want me to sing to you? Once you pick her up and start playing for her, she calms down a lot. She gets comfy. She even takes a nap sometimes up there. When she was young, she would jump on my shoulder and my head. when I came in with the banjo.