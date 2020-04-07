Play-Doh Sends a Beautiful Animated Message for Essential Workers Everywhere on World Health Day

In acknowledgment of World Health Day 2020, the makers of Play-Doh sent a beautiful, animated message of appreciation to all essential workers everywhere.
This list includes those on the front lines in healthcare and law enforcement, those in the postal service, those in grocery stores and other retail, those working in infrastructure, manufacturing, those who deliver food and supplies, those who keep our utilities running and those who are working tirelessly on a cure.
Today we celebrate World Health Day by saying THANK YOU to health workers for all they are doing to keep our world healthy. And a special thanks to all of our frontline heroes, whose bravery brings us safety, supplies and support day in and day out!