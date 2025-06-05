Sparking Plasma Speakers Play the ‘Popeye’ Theme
Engineer Fabricio H. Franzoli, known for his musical Tesla coils, performed the classic Popeye cartoon theme using a pair of custom sparking plasma speakers that he built using old CRT flyback transformers.
Popeye Theme (1960) performed by musical electric arcs! New driver, I call it “Cool-Flyback”. Running in the interrupted mode. …The entire sound comes from the sparks!
The CRT Flyback Transformers
Plasma Speakers Playing Other Themes
The Plasma Speakers
